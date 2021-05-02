Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.55

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 43771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.