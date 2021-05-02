Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.55

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 43771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.