Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

LMRK opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $325.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

