World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of INT opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

