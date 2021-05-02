Piper Sandler Comments on Equity Residential’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 753,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

