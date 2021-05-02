FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Brink’s Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Brink’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after purchasing an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after purchasing an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.