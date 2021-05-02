ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.