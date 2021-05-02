Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NRIX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

