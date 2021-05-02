Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €103.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

