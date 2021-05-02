VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $89,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

