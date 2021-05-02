VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.
Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.
