CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

