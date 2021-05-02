Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $29.14 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

