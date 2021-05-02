FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Boosted by G.Research

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

HUBB stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,497,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

