Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $40.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

