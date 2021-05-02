AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

