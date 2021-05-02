NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

