Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. Straumann has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $72.25.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

