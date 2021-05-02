Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of ROGFF stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

