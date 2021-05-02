NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.