Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $12.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $335.34 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $348.25. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

