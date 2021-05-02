FY2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$660.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.83.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

