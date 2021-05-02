Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMIZF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.