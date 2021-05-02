Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVKEF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.