Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVKEF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

