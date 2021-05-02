Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TELNY. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.80 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

