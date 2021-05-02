Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

