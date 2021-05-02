Zacks: Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $31.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.06 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $85.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VAPO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

