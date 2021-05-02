Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

