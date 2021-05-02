Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Citigroup raised Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

