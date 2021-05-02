Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.47 ($5.26) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

