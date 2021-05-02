AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s previous close.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $18.70 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

