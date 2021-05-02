Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.80. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 1,831 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

