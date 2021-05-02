Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVDY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

