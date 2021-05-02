Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.