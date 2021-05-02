Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.