Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

