Wedbush Comments on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

