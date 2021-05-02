Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

BRLXF opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

