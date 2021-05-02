Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

