Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

