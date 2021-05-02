Brokers Offer Predictions for German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

