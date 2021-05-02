Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Popular in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Popular has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Popular by 25.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 6,554.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 0.4% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 434,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

