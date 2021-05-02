Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

