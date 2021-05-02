Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Financial Review

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 106.93 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -7.31 Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 1,562.95 -$8.91 million ($19.33) -0.12

Phio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Biopharma. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cue Biopharma and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 157.63%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -70.64% -59.16%

Summary

Cue Biopharma beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and, Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body. It has collaborations with the Gustave Roussy and Medigene AG, as well as with Helmholtz Zentrum MÃ¼nchen. Phio Pharmaceuticals has collaboration with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

