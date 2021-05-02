Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €81.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

