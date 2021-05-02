The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,481.82 ($19.36).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,917 ($25.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,856.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,834.04. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.57.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

