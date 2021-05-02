Comparing Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

This table compares Synacor and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.72 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Oblong $12.83 million 9.94 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synacor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synacor and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Synacor presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than Oblong.

Volatility & Risk

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synacor beats Oblong on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

