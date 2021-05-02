Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 49

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON RSG opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.48. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of £291.43 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

