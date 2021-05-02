Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 49

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON RSG opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.48. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of £291.43 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
