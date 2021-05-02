Contrasting Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astrotech and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83

Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.44%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 61.78 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

