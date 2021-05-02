The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 4,800” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,068.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,277.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

