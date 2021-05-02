Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

