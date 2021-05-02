Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 459,607 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $27.66.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

