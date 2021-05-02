Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 459,607 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $27.66.
FMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
